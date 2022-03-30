State primary runoff election set for May

Collin County residents who voted in the March primary will be asked to head to the polls again to settle races where there wasn’t a clear winner.

To win most Texas elections, candidates must receive more than 50% of the vote. When there is no clear winner, officials call a runoff election.

Several races will have a runoff election in both the Republican and Democrat primaries at the state and county level, set for May 24.

For the full story, see our March 30 issue or subscribe online.