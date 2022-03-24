Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Texas Workforce Commission rolls out child care subsidy

by | Mar 24, 2022 | Latest

Parents in the service industry may be eligible for a free child care subsidy because of a renewed statewide program.

The Texas Workforce Commission is offering eligible parents one year of free child care provided the parent or parents meet eligibility criteria and their child is a citizen or legal immigrant.

Parents who qualify may select a child care provider of their choice or sign up for a provider affiliated with ChildCareGroup, which partners with the TWC.

However, the program is limited to certain industries based on the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). Parents who work in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector, NAICS 71, are listed as eligible to apply.

The same goes for employees who work in retail trade, NAICS 44-45, or accommodation and food services, NAICS 72. 

Employees of grocery stores, restaurants, movie theaters and more may qualify and can see if they are eligible. Residents can see if they are eligible by typing in the name of their employer followed by “NAICS code” on Google.

Families must also meet certain income requirements. For example, a family of four is eligible so long as their annual income does not exceed $64,043.

A parent in a single-parent family must work at least 25 hours per week and at least 50 combined hours per week in a two-parent family. The assistance will last one year and the deadline to apply is March 31.Residents interested in learning more information or applying can apply here.

0 Comments

Related News

Council denies housing funding change

Council denies housing funding change

Mar 24, 2022 |

Wylie City Council held two public hearings, one concerning a housing project and the second a special use permit during the Tuesday, March 22, regular meeting. The first public hearing concerned a resolution allowing Roers Companies to partner with the nonprofit...

read more
Community leaders discuss women’s history

Community leaders discuss women’s history

Mar 23, 2022 |

As the daughter of one of the first Black teachers in Plano ISD, Wylie Assistant City Manager Renae Ollie’s mother was a very influential figure in her life. "That gave me my first glimpse of what it means to persevere and work hard for what you want," Ollie said....

read more
Fire chief discusses stats, growth

Fire chief discusses stats, growth

Mar 23, 2022 |

Wylie Fire-Rescue saw an increase in the number of calls in 2021 — a total of 7,336 calls, a 23.30% increase from the 5,953 calls the department received in 2020. Fire Chief Brandon Blythe said much of the increase can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.“When it...

read more
Wylie students to perform at Meyerson

Wylie students to perform at Meyerson

Mar 18, 2022 |

The 2022 Wylie ISD in the Meyerson concert will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Tickets are $5 (cash) at the door and the concert will feature Wylie ISD bands, choirs and orchestras in six concerts.The McMillan Junior High First Band, Orchestra and...

read more
Collin College Wylie Campus to host Shamrock Fest

Collin College Wylie Campus to host Shamrock Fest

Mar 16, 2022 |

Each Collin College campus has a signature event to set it apart. In McKinney, there is an annual chili cook-off. The Frisco campus has Rockin’ the Ridge, which features food, music and games. The Plano campus holds a Spring Fest in April, which includes a “Collin’s...

read more
Commissioners oppose firearms to take deer in county

Commissioners oppose firearms to take deer in county

Mar 16, 2022 |

The Collin County Commissioners Court agreed last week to oppose a petition that would allow the use of firearms to harvest deer in Collin County. The petition. which will be heard during a March 24 regular meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, would...

read more
WISD student score above state average; gaps remain

WISD student score above state average; gaps remain

Mar 16, 2022 |

Learning loss is still a major issue for many Texas school districts. Wylie ISD leaders discussed measures taken by the district to address learning loss during the Feb. 28 regular meeting and what moves the district needs to take in the future to ensure Wylie...

read more
East cruises to postseason with wins

East cruises to postseason with wins

Mar 15, 2022 | ,

Wylie East’s soccer teams are preparing for the postseason, punching their tickets with one game to spare.  On the boys side, East (9-3-1, 11-4-3) is seven points up on fourth-place Lovejoy, sitting in third place overall. The Raiders picked up a win and a draw...

read more
Wylie clinches district championship

Wylie clinches district championship

Mar 15, 2022 | ,

For the second year in a row, the Wylie Pirates girls soccer team is celebrating a district championship.  This season, Wylie (14-0, 20-0-3) is doing it in an undefeated fashion.  The No. 3 Pirates final two wins came against North Garland and South Garland...

read more
Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Texas

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Texas

Mar 11, 2022 |

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of North Texas, including Collin County, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tonight. According to NWS, hazardous travel conditions are expected, particularly on bridges and overpasses, as the winter weather is...

read more