Council denies housing funding change

Wylie City Council held two public hearings, one concerning a housing project and the second a special use permit during the Tuesday, March 22, regular meeting.

The first public hearing concerned a resolution allowing Roers Companies to partner with the nonprofit organization the Texas Housing Foundation for an affordable housing development, currently known as the Wylie Senior Apartments.

No one spoke in favor or objection during the public hearing and council expressed several concerns about the partnership, particularly that it was not the concept they originally agreed to and voted to deny the resolution.

A public meeting was also held concerning a special use permit for Right Space Storage, located at 3475 FM 544, to expand by about 10,000 square feet.

Haskins said the site plan for the storage facility was approved in 2003 but the zoning ordinance in the area has since changed. Any expansion to the development requires a special use permit because the use is currently legally non-conforming because of the zoning change.

When the public hearing was opened, no one spoke in favor or objection and council approved the special use permit.

For the full story, see our March 30 issue.