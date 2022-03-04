X-Treme Green event is tomorrow

The city of Wylie and Community Waste Disposal (CWD) will once again host X-Treme Green from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Wylie Service Center, located at 949 Hensley Lane, behind Founders Park.

The event is for Wylie residents only and will accept household hazardous waste, electronics, household metal appliances, tires and provide document shredding services.

Brush and bulk trash items will not be accepted.

Residents will be asked to bright their most recent Wylie utility bill, which will be reviewed by staff at the event, along with a valid driver’s license or other government issued ID.

For a full list of accepted materials, visit wylietexas.gov.