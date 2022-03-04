Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

X-Treme Green event is tomorrow

by | Mar 4, 2022 | Latest

The city of Wylie and Community Waste Disposal (CWD) will once again host X-Treme Green from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Wylie Service Center, located at 949 Hensley Lane, behind Founders Park.

The event is for Wylie residents only and will accept household hazardous waste, electronics, household metal appliances, tires and provide document shredding services.

Brush and bulk trash items will not be accepted.

Residents will be asked to bright their most recent Wylie utility bill, which will be reviewed by staff at the event, along with a valid driver’s license or other government issued ID.

For a full list of accepted materials, visit wylietexas.gov.

0 Comments

Related News

City honors Black History Month

City honors Black History Month

Mar 3, 2022 |

The Wylie City Council and city staff took a moment to recognize Black History Month with Wylie resident Emma Stafford, during the Feb. 22 council meeting. Throughout February, many of Stafford’s personal belongings were featured at the Smith Public Library in honor...

read more
Taylor drops re-election bid

Taylor drops re-election bid

Mar 3, 2022 |

U.S. District 3 Rep. Van Taylor announced he will concede his bid for re-election to his runoff opponent, Keith Self, after admitting to a nine-month extramarital affair. The two-term Republican made the announcement Wednesday, March 2. “About a year ago, I made a...

read more
Wylie dominates district opener

Wylie dominates district opener

Mar 3, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates won their first district game of the season, defeating South Garland 29-0 Tuesday night. The Pirates (1-0, 9-4) capitalized on 17 hits and four Titan errors to win the game. Jordyn Merrett hit a home run, while Sarah Roberge hit a double and a...

read more
Mayor gives ‘State of the City’ address

Mayor gives ‘State of the City’ address

Mar 2, 2022 |

Business owners and residents interested in learning about progress and plans for the city got to hear Mayor Matthew Porter speak at the Wylie Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Known as the State of the City address, the annual event was held Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the...

read more
Election results coming in

Election results coming in

Mar 2, 2022 |

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of Collin County precincts reporting. Although the final results are yet unknown for many state and federal races as precincts continue to count ballots, officials have called several key races. In U.S. District 3,...

read more
Possible human remains found in Sachse

Possible human remains found in Sachse

Mar 2, 2022 |

Sachse Police responded to a call Saturday, Feb. 26 because “possible human remains” were found on a property. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrived at the scene, 4500 Merritt Road, and talked with the property owner. The owner led them to a creek area where partial...

read more
Boots N’ Barbecue back in person this year

Boots N’ Barbecue back in person this year

Mar 2, 2022 |

Wylie residents dusted off their boots, enjoyed a plate of barbeque and opened their pocketbooks — all in the name of education. The annual Boots N’ Barbecue Gala, the largest fundraising event for the Wylie Education Foundation, was held Saturday, Feb. 26 at...

read more
Trial begins for Wylie man

Trial begins for Wylie man

Mar 1, 2022 |

Jury selection began yesterday in the trial of Wylie resident Guy Reffitt for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capital riot. Reffitt, 49, has been charged with five felonies, including civil disorder, obstruction of justice and entered restricted grounds with a firearm....

read more
Primary polls open until 7 p.m.

Primary polls open until 7 p.m.

Mar 1, 2022 |

Election Day is here for the Texas Primaries and Wylie voters are asked to cast their ballot in either the Republican or Democrat ­— but not both — primaries. Because Wylie is located within three counties ­— Collin, Dallas and Rockwall — voters will need to...

read more
Wylie loses nail-biter to DeSoto

Wylie loses nail-biter to DeSoto

Feb 25, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates battled to the finish, but their final shot at the buzzer fell short. Wylie (12-2, 24-11) got off to a hot start, but a difficult third quarter led to a 56-53 loss to DeSoto (7-7, 27-11). The Pirates jumped out to a 15-2 lead and were up 10 after the...

read more