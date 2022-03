Jury selection began yesterday in the trial of Wylie resident Guy Reffitt for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capital riot.

Reffitt, 49, has been charged with five felonies, including civil disorder, obstruction of justice and entered restricted grounds with a firearm.

The defendant plead not guilty to the charges and is the first person who was involved with the Capitol riot to face a federal judge.

For more information on the trial, see next week’s issue of The Wylie News.