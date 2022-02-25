Wylie loses nail-biter to DeSoto

The Wylie Pirates battled to the finish, but their final shot at the buzzer fell short.

Wylie (12-2, 24-11) got off to a hot start, but a difficult third quarter led to a 56-53 loss to DeSoto (7-7, 27-11). The Pirates jumped out to a 15-2 lead and were up 10 after the first quarter, holding the Eagles to two field goals. Donaven Davis led the way with 10 points in the opening frame, eventually leading all scorers with 24.

DeSoto settled into the game in the second quarter, hitting six straight field goals. Both teams went back and forth late and the Pirates led by two heading into the halftime break. Coming out of the break, the Eagles had all of the energy.

They outscored Wylie 12-3 in the quarter and took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter. The lead was grown on DeSoto’s ability to attack the rim and rebound on the offensive glass.

The Pirates continued to battle back in the final frame, eventually tying the game again in the fourth quarter and taking a two-point lead with two minutes remaining. DeSoto immediately responded with a layup inside.

After a free-throw late gave DeSoto a two-point lead, Wylie had two shots in the final six seconds but both rimmed out. The Pirates graduated five seniors, Jordan Hudgins, Messay Gharbin, Justin Smith, Tijan Singhateh and Gesi Jituboh.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com