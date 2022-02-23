P&Z Considers affordable housing

An affordable housing complex for those in need is one step closer to coming to Wylie after receiving approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The commission held two public hearings during the Tuesday, Feb. 15 meeting.

The first public hearing was to consider a zoning change from neighborhood services (NS) to planned development – multi-family (PD-MF) to allow for an income adjusted multi-family social services development on 2.472 acres at 511 West Brown Street.

