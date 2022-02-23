Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Income adjusted housing approved

by | Feb 23, 2022 | Latest

Wylie City Council held two public hearings and authorized the issuance and sale of bonds passed in the November 2021 election.

The first public hearing was to rezone a 2.4-acre lot from neighborhood service to planned development – multi-family to allow for an income-adjusted housing complex called Jericho Village that will provide social services for at-risk individuals. 

Several residents spoke, some in favor, saying that the development was needed in the area, while others spoke against the complex citing traffic concerns and effects on neighboring property values.

Council voted to approve the complex.

The second public hearing concerned rezoning a building located at 401 N. Keefer to allow commercial or residential uses.

Three residents spoke, two in favor and one against, citing traffic at Keefer Street and Brown Street as the reason. 

The zoning change was approved by council.

Council authorized $5.5 million in bond issuance or early stages of design, planning and implementation that allows staff to get started on approved projects.

Finance Director Melissa Beard said when the bond election passed in November 2021, it was determined that council committed to only issuing the bonds when the city was ready to undertake the project. 

For the full story, see the March 2 issue. 

0 Comments

Related News

City offices to close Thursday

City offices to close Thursday

Feb 23, 2022 |

Wylie city offices will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 and remain closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Residents should expect trash pickup delays as Thursday services will shift to Friday. Pickup scheduled for Friday will be picked up Saturday. For updates, visit...

read more
Lady Raiders open season with two wins

Lady Raiders open season with two wins

Feb 23, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Lady Raiders opened the regular season with two wins in their opening week. Wylie East (2-4) hosted their first game of the season on Feb. 15, defeating Plano East 3-2 in extra innings. The Lady Raiders got a good pitching performance from Presleigh...

read more
WISD closed Thursday

WISD closed Thursday

Feb 23, 2022 |

Wylie ISD events scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23 have been canceled. All Wylie ISD schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 24, due to winter weather and the potential for power outages and poor travel conditions. All evening events and...

read more
Davis leads Pirates to playoff position

Davis leads Pirates to playoff position

Feb 23, 2022 | ,

Confidence is critical on the basketball court and Wylie guard Donaven Davis carries it in buckets full.  With the Wylie Pirates gearing up for another potential playoff run, Donaven Davis will lead the way as the next elite Pirate point guard.  The junior...

read more
Wylie Fire-Rescue recognizes members

Wylie Fire-Rescue recognizes members

Feb 23, 2022 |

Wylie Fire-Rescue took time to celebrate their own, recognizing its top firefighters and crews at the 27th annual awards banquet held Saturday, Feb. 12. at the Collin College Wylie Campus Conference Center The banquet featured a catered meal and entertainment from...

read more
Community ISD calls May bond election

Community ISD calls May bond election

Feb 23, 2022 |

The Community ISD Board of Trustees called a bond election for $650 million during the Feb. 14 regular meeting. Superintendent Tonya Knowlton, who started with Community ISD in August 2021, said the board and administration worked with a bond committee and community...

read more
Wylie wins late-game thriller over Rockwall

Wylie wins late-game thriller over Rockwall

Feb 21, 2022 | ,

Tijan Singhateh connected on one of two free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining as Wylie hung on to defeat Rockwall 44-43 in the bi-district round of the state playoffs. Wylie (12-2, 24-10) led by double digits on two occasions, but head coach Stephen Pearce knew...

read more
Feece places fifth at state

Feece places fifth at state

Feb 20, 2022 | ,

Wylie and Wylie East sent six qualifiers to the UIL 6A state championship, bringing back one placeholder. Colby Feece, the 182-pound competitor for the Raiders, placed fifth overall in his weight class. Feece won his first-round matchup over The Colony’s Elijah Waters...

read more
Secretary of state releases mail-in voting information

Secretary of state releases mail-in voting information

Feb 17, 2022 |

The deadline to file an application for a mail-in ballot is Friday, Feb. 18. Texas Secretary of State John Scott released step-by-step instructions on new identification requirements for mail-in ballots. Scott reminded Texans that the new application for ballot by...

read more
WISD gala returns in person

WISD gala returns in person

Feb 16, 2022 |

The biggest fundraising event for the Wylie ISD Education Foundation is right around the corner. The Boots ‘N Barbecue gala will be held Saturday, Feb. 26. The doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner being served at 7 p.m. and the event expected to wrap up around 11...

read more