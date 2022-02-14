Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Early voting begins

by | Feb 14, 2022 | Latest

Early voting begins today and runs through Feb. 25 for the March 1 primaries.

Wylie residents will have the opportunity to vote for a plethora of local, state and federal candidates to decide who will appear on the November ballot. Texas is an open primary state which means residents may vote in the Republican or Democratic primary, but not both.

At the federal level, residents will vote for candidates running for United States Representative, District 3 and District 5, depending on where they live.

Some of the state offices on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commissioner, commissioner of agriculture and district attorney.

Local offices include county judge, county clerk, district clerk and county commissioner, Place 2.

Voters in the Republican primary will also have the opportunity to vote for several propositions on the ballot.

Collin County early voting hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 18, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, and 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Early voting locations will be closed Monday, Feb. 21. It will resume Tuesday, Feb. 22-25 from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Collin County residents can find election information including sample ballots at collincountytx.gov/elections/.

0 Comments

Related News

Lady Raiders aim for playoffs

Lady Raiders aim for playoffs

Feb 11, 2022 | ,

Demi McNulty takes over as head coach for the Wylie East softball team and is ready to instill a culture change into the program.  After working the last two seasons as an assistant coach at L.D Bell High School, McNulty comes into the Wylie East program. Before...

read more
Pirates end regular season with win, playoffs next

Pirates end regular season with win, playoffs next

Feb 10, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates had already clinched their ticket to the playoffs but ended the regular season with a much-needed victory. Wylie (11-3, 18-15) defeated North Garland 57-17 on Tuesday night to snap a brief two-game losing streak. The Pirates got off to a 22-4 in the...

read more
Wylie East prepares for playoffs

Wylie East prepares for playoffs

Feb 10, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Lady Raiders basketball team is preparing for the postseason. After a tough finish to the regular season, Wylie East will play Frisco Memorial in the bi-district round of the state playoffs on Monday at 7 p.m. The Lady Raiders enter the postseason as...

read more
P&Z hears rezoning case

P&Z hears rezoning case

Feb 9, 2022 |

A building in the downtown historic district is one step closer to being rezoned for commercial and residential use after the Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing and vote during the Jan. 25 meeting. The property, located at 401 Keefer Street, has had...

read more
Council approves building code changes

Council approves building code changes

Feb 9, 2022 |

Wylie City Council held two public hearings and voted to approve several changes to the building codes. Plans Examiner Chris Montgomery said building codes are updated every three years and changes go will into effect March 1. Montgomery said homes constructed before...

read more
Incumbents file for re-election

Incumbents file for re-election

Feb 9, 2022 |

Two Wylie incumbents filed their paperwork to appear on the May ballot. Councilmember David R. Duke, Place 1, and Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester, Place 3, have filed for re-election. Forrester submitted his paperwork Jan. 19, the first day of the filing period and Duke...

read more
Wylie library attracts pollinators

Wylie library attracts pollinators

Feb 9, 2022 |

What started as a community garden and the opportunity to teach children about growing produce has turned into a sanctuary for a threatened species. Although monarch butterflies are not officially listed as an endangered species, their population is declining and many...

read more
Pirates push to playoff with win

Pirates push to playoff with win

Feb 7, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates defense was on full display once again in their 52-31 victory over Sachse Monday night. Making up the previously scheduled game from last Friday, Wylie (9-1, 20-9) got off to a 13-3 start in the first quarter while forcing four Sachse turnovers. The...

read more