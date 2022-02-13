Six local wrestlers qualify for state, Raiders finish third overall at regionals

The Wylie and Wylie East teams competed in their respective regional championships last week, with five wrestlers combined qualifying for the state meet.

Wylie East finished third overall at the Region 3-5A tournament in Anna on Friday and Saturday, with four athletes advancing to state. The Raiders finished the meet with 111.5 points, edging out Conroe Caney Creek (108 points). They trailed on Highland Park (178 points) and Lovejoy (211.5 points).

Isaac Flores, Ryan Lobato, Timothy Ouane and Colby Feece qualified for the Raiders, finishing in the top four.

Feece was the winner of the 182-pound weight class, going 3-0 and improving his overall record to 23-2 on the season. In the first-place match, he defeated Pflugerville Weiss’ Cameron Tobias by a 13-10 decision. Feece also pinned College Station’s Sjon Pickett in the semifinals.

Robert Samano was also listed as an alternate for the Raiders, finishing fifth in the 145-pound weight class.

Wylie finished the Region 2-6A meet 10th overall as a team with 49 points, finishing just behind Klein Cain (51.5 points)

Hussein-Willian Qattan and Dane Farley qualified for the state meet, finishing third and fourth in their respective weight classes. Qattan pinned Plano East’s Aidan Miller at 3:54 to win the third-place match, while Farley advanced after losing to Plano East’s Peyton Madawi in the 220-pound weight class.

Bakr Alkhalidi, Jonathan Celis, Hunter Shaw and Christopher Galvan also competed for the Pirates but did not qualify.

Both Wylie and Wylie East participants will participate in the UIL state championships on Feb. 18-19 at the Berry Center in Cypress.