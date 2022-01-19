Council passes parking ordinance

Wylie City Council held several public hearings and passed an ordinance prohibiting parking near the intersection of Cloudcroft Drive and South Ballard Avenue at the Jan. 11 regular meeting.

Council first discussed the parking ordinance in November 2021 after residents living in the area cited traffic concerns with parents dropping off their children at Harrison Intermediate School. At that meeting, council was concerned the change would simply move the issue into adjacent neighborhoods.

Staff and council discussed parking passes for residents in the area and other options.

