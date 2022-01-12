Council holds several public meetings

Council held several public hearings and passed an ordinance prohibiting parking near the intersection of Cloudcroft Drive and South Ballard Avenue at the Jan. 11 regular meeting.

Council first discussed the parking ordinance in November 2021 after residents living in the area cited traffic concerns with parents dropping their children at Harrison Intermediate School. At that meeting, council was concerned the change would simply move the issue into adjacent neighborhoods and asked staff for changes.

The new ordinance disallows stopping, parking or standing, a legal term for sitting in a running vehicle, for approximately 582 feet along the north side and approximately 560 feet along the south side of the intersection of Cloudcroft Drive and South Ballard Avenue.

Council held four public hearings for zoning changes. The first to allow a restaurant with a drive-thru on a lot located at Highway 78 and Birmingham Street. Council approved the change.

The second hearing was also for a special use permit for a restaurant with drive-thru service at 2812 W FM 544. Council tabled their vote until the Planning and Zoning Commission could vote on the matter.

The third, which council passed, was for a special use permit to construct a 120-foot communication tower.

The final hearing concerned a zoning change from planned development to planned development – multifamily to allow for an affordable, age-restricted development at 2300 FM 544, which was also approved by council.

For the full story, see our Jan. 19 issue.