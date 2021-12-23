Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Pirates win first district game over Rowlett

by | Dec 23, 2021 | Latest, Sports

Nine Pirates scored a basket in their district-opening 56-48 victory over Rowlett Tuesday night.

Wylie (1-0, 8-5) had three players hit double figures in the win, led by 17 points from Jordan Hudgins. Donaven Davis and Tijan Singhateh chipped in with 10 apiece.

The Pirates outscored the Eagles 28-17 in the first half and scored 16 in the final quarter to secure the win. The victory marks Wylie’s fifth win in the last six games.

After the Christmas break, Wylie returns to action next Monday at the Allen Holiday Invitational.

By Kyle Grondin[email protected]

