Primary filings draw to a close

by | Dec 14, 2021 | Latest

The Republican and Democrat filing period for the March 1, 2022 primaries closed with several candidates drawing challengers in their perspective races.

Filing closed Monday, Dec. 13 and candidates for county-level offices signed up with county political party chairs, and candidates for state offices file with the state party chair.

The winners of the Republican and Democrat primaries will face each other on Nov. 8, 2022, in the general election.

In the Collin County Republican primary, Collin County Judge Chris Hill, County Clerk Stacey Kemp and Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis drew no challengers in their races.

District Clerk incumbent Lynne Finley will face real estate manager Mike Gould, Plano ISD records management specialist Debbie Lytle and Texas Women’s University educator Laura Trujillo-Jenks.

Collin County Commissioner Precinct 2 Cheryl Williams filed and is running unopposed.

Joshua Murray and David M. Smith have filed for county judge in the Democratic primary.

State Sen. Angela Paxton, District 8, does not have a challenger in Republican primaries, however, Allen-based CPA Jonathon Cocks filed for the seat in the Democratic primary.

Republican Sen. Bob Hall, District 2, is running opposed but will be challenged by Prince S. Giadolor, who is also unopposed in the Democratic primary.

District 89 State Rep. Candy Noble is running unopposed as is District 112 Rep. Angie Chen Button.

Elva Curl filed for the District 112 Democratic nomination.

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor, District 3, has drawn several challengers in the Republican primary; McKinney resident Keith Self, flight attendant Jeremy D. Ivanovskis and Allen resident Suzanne Harp.

In the Democratic primary for District 3, bus driver Doc Shelby and realtor Sandeep Srivastava have filed.

In addition, U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, District 4, filed and he is challenged by news anchor Dan Thomas. In the Democratic District 4 primary race, Plano resident Iro Omere filed.

Although U.S. Rep Colin Allred, District 32, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, Nathan Davis and Antonio Swad, both of Dallas, have filed for the nomination in the Republican primary.

The cost to file varies depending on the office but ranges from $1,000 to $5,000.

Instead of paying a filing fee, a candidate can submit a petition with valid signatures of 2% of the people who voted in the 2020 general election in their district or precinct.

The last day to register to vote in the March 1, 2022, primary elections is Jan. 31, 2022. Early voting will begin Feb. 14, 2022, and runs through Feb. 25, 2022.

Hours and locations have yet to be determined.

