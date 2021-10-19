Subscribe

Council approves severance, excess payment for former city manager

by | Oct 19, 2021 | Latest

Holsted, Chris, city hall overlay

Wylie City Council approved a severance agreement for former City Manager Chris Holsted at a special meeting Monday evening.

The council had accepted a proposed resignation agreement for Holsted on Oct. 13 in a 6-1 vote, with councilmember Garrett Mize dissenting.

Also Monday, council approved payment in excess of the contractual amount to Holsted.

As of Tuesday morning, no specifics were available from city officials for either the severance agreement or the excess contract amounts.

Both agenda items Monday were approved with a 6-0 vote, with councilmember Tim Wallis absent.

Council deliberated for an hour and 15 minutes in an executive session before reconvening and making its decision.

Acting City Manager Brent Parker, formerly an assistant city manager, was named interim city manager.

No action was taken regarding the selection of a search firm to assist with search for a new city manager.

Mayor Matthew Porter said the council was not ready to conduct that move, but a three-person subcommittee was formed to explore search firms.

Porter and councilmembers David R. Duke and Scott Williams were approved to serve in a 5-1 vote, with Mize opposing.

By Don Munsch [email protected]

