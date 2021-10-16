Early voting begins Monday

Early voting for the Nov. 2 Wylie municipal bond and Texas Constitution election runs Oct. 18-29.

Nearby early voting locations for Dallas County residents include Sachse City Hall, Rowlett City Hall and Dallas College Garland Center, formally Richland College.

Collin County voters can cast their ballots at the Wylie Senior Recreation Center and Collin College Wylie Campus. Rockwall voter can cast ballots at Rockwall County Library and city halls in Fate, Heath and Royse City.

Early voting hours in Collin County are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Oct. 18 through Oct. 22, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Oct. 23, from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25-29. In Dallas County, early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18-23, 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25-27 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28-29. In Rockwall County, early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18-20, 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25-27, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. The only place for early voting on Oct. 24 in Rockwall is the county library.

Election day is Nov. 2.

Wylie voters will be asked to cast their ballot on three bond proposals:

Prop A, $35.1 million, which calls for the expansion and reconstruction of McMillen Drive, Park Boulevard and South Ballard Ave./Sachse Road.

Prop B, $10 million, which calls for city-wide street and alley repair/replacement.

Prop C, $5 million, which calls for improvements to Wylie’s Historic Downtown District.

In the Constitutional Amendment Election, voters are asked to cast ballots on eight proposals.

Proposition 1 (HJR 143) expands the circumstances in which a professional sports team’s charitable organization may conduct raffles to raise money for the foundation’s charitable purposes, specifically at rodeo venues.

Proposal 2 (HJR 99) would authorize a county to issue bonds or notes to finance the development or redevelopment of unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted areas within the county. The amendment would also pledge for repayment of the bonds or notes increases in property tax revenues imposed on property in the area. The Texas Constitution gives the Legislature the power to authorize an incorporated city or town these bonds or notes but does not allow the Legislature to grant the same power to counties.

In addition, the amendment prohibits counties from allocating more than 65% of property tax revenue increases each year to repay the bond. A county may not use proceeds from the bond or notes to finance the construction, operation maintenance or acquisition of right-of-way of a toll road.

Proposition 3 (SJR 27) would bar the state or a political subdivision from enacting, adopting or issuing a statute, order, proclamation, decision or rule that prohibits or limits religious services.

Eligibility changes for a justice of the Supreme Court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals and a district judge would be enacted under Proposition 4 (SJR 47).

The proposition requires candidates to be residents of Texas as well as citizens of the United States. It would also require 10 years of experience in Texas as a practicing lawyer or judge of a state or county court.

District judge candidates will be required to have eight years of experience in Texas practicing law.

Lastly, the amendment would disqualify candidates if their license to practice law was revoked or suspended during experience requirements.

Proposition 5 (HJR 165) authorizes the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept and investigate complaints and reports against candidates running for state judicial office.

Under Proposition 6 (SJR 19), residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities or state-supported living centers have a right to designate an essential caregiver that may not be prohibited from visiting the resident. The amendment would also authorize the Legislature to provide guidelines for these facilities to follow in establishing essential caregiver visitation policies and procedures.

Proposition 7 (HJR 125) would allow the Legislature to extend a homestead school district property tax limit for surviving spouses of disabled individuals as long as the spouse is 55 years old at the time of the person’s death and resides at the home.

Proposition 8 (SJR 35) would authorize the Legislature to exempt the surviving spouse of a member of the U.S. armed services who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty from ad valorem taxation on all or part of the market value of the residence homestead. The Texas Constitution currently provides an exemption to the surviving spouse of a member of the armed forces who is killed in action but does not include military members who die during their service because of non-combat-related injuries.

Voters can cast their ballot at any polling location in within the county in which they are registered.

