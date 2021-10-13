Subscribe

Wylie city manager resigns

by | Oct 13, 2021 | Latest

Holsted, Chris, city hall overlay

Wylie City Manager Chris Holsted’s resignation was accepted early Wednesday morning after the Wylie City Council met in an executive session to discuss his performance and contract.

The vote to accept Holsted’s resignation was 6-1, with Councilmember Garrett Mize dissenting.

Audio information made available Wednesday afternoon of the council’s actions after reconvening from executive session included a statement by Wylie’s City Attorney Richard Abernathy. Part of the statement, which was read prior to the vote, includes:

“Mr. Holsted would submit his resignation effective today subject to a documentation of a six-month severance to Mr. Holsted, payment of all accrued but unpaid personal leave, vacation and sick leave, a letter of recommendation that would be negotiated and mutual releases that would be signed between the parties.”

Assistant City Manager Brent Parker told the News he is the acting city manager. He said a council meeting will be held Monday, Oct 18, to discuss the city manager position.

Mayor Matthew Porter confirmed that the city council would begin to consider the steps necessary to conduct a search for Holsted’s replacement at this Monday’s special meeting.

“Chris Holsted has resigned as city manager,” said Porter. “We are very grateful for his service to the city and the community and wish him the best.”

Holsted had been with the city since 2000. He began as city manager in May 2019, according to News files. He took over as city manager after Mindy Manson retired. Holsted worked as acting city engineer for the city of Wylie for a couple of years before taking the job of city engineer in 2000. He was promoted to assistant city manager in August 2016.

The News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.  

By Don Munsch [email protected]

