Wylie voters will go to the polls in November to determine the fate of a $50.1 million bond issue.

But money for certain projects not on the bond can be paid for with other city funds.

At a work session last month, Wylie City Councilmembers offered input into how the city could potentially spend its fund balance in the general fund.

By Don Munsch [email protected]