East struggles in shutout loss

Wylie East (0-2, 2-3) surrendered 35 points in the first half, and allowed 21 points in the second half to lose to Longview (2-0, 5-1) 56-0 at Lobo Stadium last Friday night.

On their first offensive possession, the Raiders drove into Longview territory, trying to capitalize early. However, the Lobos’ defensive back Willie Nelson picked off a Wylie East pass, running 63-yards to the end zone for a touchdown. In their best chance to score all afternoon, the Raiders allowed Longview to take an early lead that they would never relinquish.

Wylie East will host McKinney North (1-1, 2-4) Friday, Oct. 8.

By Jackson King * [email protected]