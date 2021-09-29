Subscribe

BBQ on Ballard moved to spring

by | Sep 29, 2021 | Latest

The inaugural BBQ on Ballard event scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed until spring, said Jeremy Meier, president of the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association, in an announcement Wednesday morning.

“The tough decision was made due to weather forecast, and the preparations required for overnight cooking outdoors,” Meier told C&S Media. “With October being a busy event month, the BBQ pit crews are committed to other events. It was decided a postponement made the most sense to allow for a fun and successful event that our community can enjoy this next spring.”

He said his organization now looks ahead to Boo on Ballard, a trick-or-treating even in historic Downtown Wylie, to be held 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28. 

From Staff Reports [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Raiders drop district opener to Sherman

Raiders drop district opener to Sherman

Sep 25, 2021 | ,

In their district opener against Sherman, the Raiders (0-1, 2-2) couldn’t overcome an 18-0 first-half deficit, losing 38-17. Key Play of the Game: Phoenix Grant converts on fourth down for a TD Entering the fourth quarter, Sherman held a 25-14 lead, driving within the...

read more
Rec center proposal draws residents’ ire

Rec center proposal draws residents’ ire

Sep 24, 2021 |

Nakita Christensen does not like the prospect of the Wylie Recreation Center being managed by someone outside city control.  She told the Wylie City Council at its meeting Sept. 14 that she comes from a low-income situation and can’t afford rates that she said YMCA...

read more

Raiders race in Frisco Invitational

Sep 24, 2021 | ,

The Wylie East cross country team returned to action Saturday, Sept. 18, at Warren Park for the Frisco Invitational. The varsity Lady Raiders finished 13th overall with 350 total points. Senior Anjelika Abraham led the way, finishing 32nd overall (20:04.54), improving...

read more
Wylie dominates South Garland for first victory

Wylie dominates South Garland for first victory

Sep 23, 2021 | ,

On the third play of the game, the Wylie Pirates found the end zone.  Wylie (1-4, 1-1) had no trouble Thursday night, defeating South Garland (0-5, 0-2) 63-0.  The Pirates scored on all eight of their first-half possessions to take a 56-0 lead into the...

read more
Three keys to victory: Wylie East versus Sherman

Three keys to victory: Wylie East versus Sherman

Sep 23, 2021 | ,

Wylie East enjoyed the benefit of the bye week, entering district play healthy. Their first district matchup will be at home against the Sherman Bearcats Friday. Here are three keys to a Raiders victory this week: Score early and often In each of their first three...

read more
Lady Raiders lose to Lovejoy, The Colony

Lady Raiders lose to Lovejoy, The Colony

Sep 22, 2021 | ,

In their second week of district play, the Wylie East volleyball team wasn’t able to meet their expectations. After defeating Denison in their district opener, the Lady Raiders (1-2, 11-11) had two tough tests in front of them. Wylie East opened the week on the road,...

read more
Wylie defeats Naaman Forest in district match

Wylie defeats Naaman Forest in district match

Sep 22, 2021 | ,

The Wylie Pirates volleyball team continued its district streak with three wins in a row. Taking on Naaman Forest Tuesday night, the Pirates (13-15, 3-1) swept the Rangers 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21. Karson Barclow and Sadie Warren led Wylie throughout. Barclow had 11...

read more