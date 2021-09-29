BBQ on Ballard moved to spring

The inaugural BBQ on Ballard event scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed until spring, said Jeremy Meier, president of the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association, in an announcement Wednesday morning.

“The tough decision was made due to weather forecast, and the preparations required for overnight cooking outdoors,” Meier told C&S Media. “With October being a busy event month, the BBQ pit crews are committed to other events. It was decided a postponement made the most sense to allow for a fun and successful event that our community can enjoy this next spring.”

He said his organization now looks ahead to Boo on Ballard, a trick-or-treating even in historic Downtown Wylie, to be held 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28.

From Staff Reports [email protected]