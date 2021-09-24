Subscribe

Wylie fire personnel provide assistance in storm-ravaged Louisiana

 Wylie Fire-Rescue Capt. Matt Tripp and his fire department colleagues had difficulty leaving a fire station in Louisiana last week. 

“We became very, very close over those two weeks,” he said, noting it was an emotional experience at the station, where firefighters spent two weeks helping firefighters in the region hit hard by Hurricane Ida. The hurricane left enormous damage, Tripp said. 

Tripp and Wylie F-R firefighters, along fire personnel from four other North Texas fire departments — Little Elm, Greenville, Plano and McKinney — went to south Louisiana. 

By Don Munsch [email protected]

