Wylie, Murphy man arrested

A Wylie man was arrested on a charge of continuous trafficking of persons while a Murphy man was arrested on two charges, one of which was prostitution, a Wylie Police Department release stated.

On Sept. 13, Wylie policed began investigating a possible case of human trafficking after receiving an outcry from a victim. Based on the information provided, officers learned Syed Mohammad Ali, 29, of Wylie had an outstanding warrant out of the Sacramento Police Department for unlawfully causing a minor to engage in commercial sex act. Surveillance was conducted and Ali was subsequently taken into custody on Sept. 16 for his warrant and he now faces the additional local charge.

His arrest led to a wide-ranging investigation involving multiple agencies across several jurisdictions, police said. During the course of the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant on Sept. 14 in Murphy, which led to the arrest of Syed Muratab Ali, 27, who was wanted out of the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office for promotion of prostitution.

He faces an additional charge of money laundering. Both men are currently in the Collin County Detention Center.

This remains an active investigation with the potential for additional charges, Wylie police said.

By Don Munsch