Braves win homecoming doubleheader

Community High School athletics had a lot to celebrate this week. Between their homecoming football game and the start of district play for the volleyball team, the Braves were very successful.

Braves defeat North Lamar to move to 2-1

Coming off of a loss to Brock, the Braves had an opportunity to win against the Panthers. North Lamar entered this matchup after losing its last 10 games, including a 42-0 loss to Krum in week one.

In front of their home crowd, Community highlighted it’s strong defensive effort, defeating North Lamar 29-6.

By Jackson King * [email protected]