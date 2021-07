A seven-person panel has recommended the design for artwork to be displayed in front of the new Wylie fire station.

The panel selected the design of a fireman kneeling and the names of the 343 firefighters who perished during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Wylie Fire-Rescue Station No. 4 is under construction and set to open next spring.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]