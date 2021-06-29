Two of three suspects arrested in murder

Two suspects have been ar­rested for the recent murder of Sachse resident Salah Eid and a third suspect is still at large.

On June 7, Sachse Police De­partment responded to a welfare concern in the 3500 block of Glen Haven Drive where they discovered a deceased male identified as 38-year-old Eid, whose death was investigated as a homicide.

According to Sachse po­lice, evidence obtained during the investigation implicated 29-year-old Zachary Wayne Shoppa, 31-year-old Taylor Nichole James and 40-year-old Brandon Duepree Dale in the Eid’s murder.

Capital Murder warrants were issued for all three sus­pects.

James was arrested in Whar­ton Thursday, June 17, and is currently being held in the Wharton County Jail with a bond set a $1 million. Shoppa was arrested Friday, June 18 in Sealy and is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail, also with a bond set at $1 million.

The whereabouts of Dale are currently unknown, and police are asking anyone with infor­mation leading to his arrest to contact Sgt. Chris Burns with the Sachse Police Department at 972-495-2005.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]