WF-R honors paramedic, firefighter of year

Brennen Lunsford and Gar­rett Scamperle have a thing or two in common – both Wylie Fire-Rescue employees are in their 20s and were inspired to seek their vocation by people who worked in the fire service.

They have something else in common now, too: They both were individually honored at the Wylie Fire-Rescue banquet in early June. Lunsford was named Firefighter of the Year and Scamperle was named Paramedic of the Year.

A Mesquite native, Lunsford worked for about a year af­ter high school and then went straight to EMT and fire school at Collin College. Both schools took about 3 1/2 months each, or one semester, to finish.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]