Mask mandate ends this week in WISD

Classes end for Wylie ISD students this week, and something else will end as well: requirements for mask wearing by students and staff.
The Wylie ISD board on May 17 approved removing mask requirements for students and staff and making them optional after the end of the school year, effective May 26. Mask-wearing won’t be required for patrons attending graduations for students at Achieve Academy (May 27), Wylie East High School (May 28) and Wylie High School (May 29).
The new policy – making masks optional – was made in accordance with the Texas Education Agency Public Health Guidance and Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, according to the motion. That order came in March.
On May 18, Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting governmental entities in Texas – including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities or government offices – from mandating mask wearing. Public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines until June 4, but afterward, students, staff and others can’t be required to wear a mask while on campus.
Healthy practices will still be used during summer programs, including summer school and extracurricular activities, the board heard during a presentation from Brian Kelly, director of safety and security with the district, and Amy Hillin, coordinator of health services for the district. They shared a considerable amount of data about the pandemic’s effects on the district this school year, including, for instance, safety measures that were used and the number of COVID-19 cases the district had.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]