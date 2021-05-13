Awards gala recognizes Wylie ISD teachers, other employees

Two teachers who instruct English in Wylie ISD were selected as the elementary and secondary teachers of the year award during the Wylie Way Awards Gala May 7 at Southfork Ranch.

Priscilla Patterson of Draper Intermediate School was named Elementary School Teacher of the Year, and Michael Brinkley of McMillan Junior High School, received Secondary Teacher of the Year honors at the 2021 Wylie Way Awards event. Other district employees were also honored with various recognitions.

Patterson teaches fifth grade English/Language Arts and Reading, and Brinkley teaches eighth grade English gifted and talented.

“Overwhelming,” Brinkley said simply about receiving the award.

He has been teaching 25 years and he is in his ninth year in Wylie. Patterson said she is in her third year in Wylie and has been teaching three years total.

“Shocking – I’m blown away,” she said about receiving the high honor. “Especially to be chosen among such a diverse group of people, so it truly is an honor.”

More than 300 guests representing all 20 campuses and every department attended the gala, according to a district release. Wylie Way Award winners from last year joined this year’s recipients as the guests of honor. PBK Architects was the title sponsor of this year’s event.

Both Teachers of the Year received a special jacket, TOY name badge and a backpack filled with items donated by local businesses and sponsors, district officials said. In addition, courtesy of Toyota of Rockwall, the two winners will each drive a new car, all expenses paid, for six months. Each car has a unique wrap celebrating education and the Wylie ISD.

Earlier this year, a finalist from each campus was selected by their peers for their professionalism, dedication to students, excellence in teaching, ability to motivate plus innovation and creativity, district officials said. They are the Teachers of the Year for their respective campuses.

A committee consisting of community members then interviewed and read essays written by the campus winners, and then that committee selected the elementary and secondary teacher of the year for the district. Wylie ISD winners advance to the Region 10 competition, and, officials said, hopefully to the state level.

Wylie Way Awards winners for 2020-21 were Dr. Hardik Kapadia, Wylie Student Nutrition and Health Services Team members Amy Hillin, Liz Kown and Dawn Lin and community members Candice Lawrence, Kim Verity and Barbara Gonzalez.

By Don Munsch