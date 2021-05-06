State reports four COVID related deaths, 29 new Collin County cases today, Thursday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for May 6.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed four deaths and 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, for total of 74,305 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 753 active cases and a total of 89,565 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 826 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 76 are hospitalized with COVID-19, five fewer than yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show a decrease of 23 cases throughout the state at 2,565 of which 521 cases, 12 more than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]