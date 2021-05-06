Thursday, 6 May, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
State reports four COVID related deaths, 29 new Collin County cases today, Thursday

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

2 hours ago

The Wylie News
Morgan Healey, left, and Taryn Teggatz, right, are the salutatorian and valedictorian, respectively, of the 2021 senior class of Wylie East High School. Both students plan to attend the University of Texas at Austin, where Healey will major in business and Teggatz will major in chemistry. Read more about these seniors in the May 12 edition of the Wylie News. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

The Wylie News

5 hours ago

The Wylie News
Wylie city officials said Westgate Way north of FM 544 is closed to through traffic because emergency water line repairs have to be made. Motorists should avoid the area, if possible. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email