Election day is May 1 for board, council elections

Election day is May 1 for Wylie City Council and Collin County College board races.

In Wylie, two seats are up for election: Place 2, currently held by Dave Strang, and Place 4, currently held by Candy Ar­rington. Strang, elected to the seat in November, drew no opponent. Arrington, who has held her seat since 2015, opt­ed not to run again. Running for her seat are Mary Harris, Raymond Perry and Scott Wil­liams.

For the Collin College board, places 7 through 9 are on the ballot. In Place 7, in­cumbent and secretary Jim Orr will face Helen Chang. In Place 8, incumbent and chairman Bob Collins faces Misty Irby, and for the Place 9 position, incumbent and vice chairman Andy Hardin will face Jacoby Stewart Sr.

For more information about local and state elections, visit Collin County’s election page: https://www.collincountytx.gov/elections/election_infor­mation/Pages/default.aspx, or go to votetexas.gov.

Primary voting location for city elections in Wylie is the Collin College Wylie Campus, WSC Atrium 1 (Student Cen­ter), 391 Country Club Road, in Wylie. Polls hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters also may vote at the Smith Library at 300 Country Club Road.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]