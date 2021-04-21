Prepare your pedal cars!

The cars lining up to race may not be cruising at breakneck speeds as they would at Texas Motor Speedway, but there’s no less excitement for the drivers of the annual Wylie 500 Pedal Car Race, coming soon to downtown Wylie.
After last year’s pandemic canceled the event, the pedal car races are a welcome sight for child participants and parents alike, not to mention the community. The races will be held May 2 in Wylie.
This is the 16th year for the rain-or-shine event, which raises money for downtown Wylie area improvements, with donations also accepted for area Special Olympics.
Two categories are held for the pedal car races: one for children ages 2-3 and one for children ages 4-5. Check-in for the 2-3 age group begins at 1 p.m. with race time starting at 2 p.m., and check-in for the second age group is at 2 p.m. with the race time beginning at 3 p.m.
“We cordon off the street and create a drag strip of about 500 inches,” said Jeremy Meier, president of the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]