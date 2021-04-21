Prepare your pedal cars!

The cars lining up to race may not be cruising at break­neck speeds as they would at Texas Motor Speedway, but there’s no less excitement for the drivers of the annual Wy­lie 500 Pedal Car Race, com­ing soon to downtown Wylie.

After last year’s pandemic canceled the event, the pedal car races are a welcome sight for child participants and par­ents alike, not to mention the community. The races will be held May 2 in Wylie.

This is the 16th year for the rain-or-shine event, which raises money for downtown Wylie area improvements, with donations also accepted for area Special Olympics.

Two categories are held for the pedal car races: one for children ages 2-3 and one for children ages 4-5. Check-in for the 2-3 age group begins at 1 p.m. with race time start­ing at 2 p.m., and check-in for the second age group is at 2 p.m. with the race time be­ginning at 3 p.m.

“We cordon off the street and create a drag strip of about 500 inch­es,” said Jeremy Meier, president of the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]