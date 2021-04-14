Wylie council examines new aquatics center costs

Wylie City Councilmembers received a look at the design options for a proposed aquatics center – and its accompanying sticker shock and tax increases – during a lengthy workshop session at their Tuesday meeting.

The price of an aquatics center that included both an outdoor and indoor facility would be $25.3 million, with a higher price tag being floated for a larger indoor facility – $27.8 million – in a second option.

Adam Brewster, representing Dunaway Associates, a consultant that did the master plan study in 2020, talked to the board and council about the center. George Deines of Counsilman Hunsaker, a sub-consultant for the aquatics engineering plan, also spoke to councilmembers. Some members of the Parks and Recreation board attended the meeting and gave their feedback about the center.

Brewster talked about the design aspects with the councilmembers, who were ultra-conscious about how the new center and a hike in taxes would be received by the public and whether the center could be approved in an election in November. A bond committee has been formed to analyze and recommend items – including an aquatics center – that would be sent to the voters.

Councilmembers learned they could phase in components of the aquatics center, so an indoor facility could be added years from now. Not including the aquatics center could save millions in the bond amount to be on the November ballot; voters will consider propositions separately on the ballot, such as the aquatics center. Councilmembers gave direction to Brewster, such as the location and size of an indoor facility – they desire a larger-sized indoor facility – and the size and layout of an outdoor facility. A final concept plan will be drawn, and other work will be conducted in the months ahead, such as a preliminary and final aquatics feasibility study.

Also at the meeting, in two separate workshops, the council heard a presentation about happenings at the Wylie Fire Department in the last year, such as the number of calls it had, and heard a presentation about the fiscal year 2022 budget.

By Don Munsch [email protected]