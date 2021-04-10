Saturday, 10 April, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
No Collin County COVID related deaths reported by state today, Friday

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

22 hours ago

The Wylie News
Meet & Greet Scott Williams for Wylie City Council, Place 4this evening in Olde City Park, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm.Rain or Shine! ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

The Wylie News

23 hours ago

The Wylie News
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News
Pick up your copy today! Click wylienews.com/about-us/ to find locations where The Wylie News is available. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email