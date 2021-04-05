State reports 52 new Collin Co. COVID cases today, Monday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for April 5.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed no deaths and 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 72,249 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 932 active cases and a total of 86, 160 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 797 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 102 are hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 higher than yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show a decrease of 45 cases throughout the state at 2,772 of which 531 cases, no change from yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]