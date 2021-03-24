Bowed over: Students find passion in archery

Wylie High School students don’t have to be gifted in mu­sic or athletically inclined to find their niche in a fairly new activity at school: archery.

Students in AHMO Bow­men will travel to Belton this week to participate in the state archery tournament, where 200 schools will be present.

The archers are in their fourth year of the activity, which is a club and not part of the curriculum. Practices are outside the school day, and students do fundraising to go to the state tournament. Equip­ment is lent to the archery group from the PE program. The outdoor adventures class has archery as part of it curric­ulum and lends equipment to AHMO Bowmen.

Michelle Bellamy, sponsor of the archery club, explained the genesis of the program, as the very first tournament stu­dents went to, they took first place.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]