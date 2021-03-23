Residents complain to board about curriculum, diversity program

A handful of people appeared at Wylie ISD’s board meeting Monday night to criticize the district’s new Diversity and Inclusion program and curriculum issues as well as COVID-19 restrictions that are still in place in WISD despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive order.

The speakers used the public forum portion of the meeting to air their grievances, with one man complaining about curriculum issues and adding he won’t tolerate a “leftist, Marxist” agenda operating in any form in the district. Board members and district officials are restricted from responding to speakers about items not listed on the agenda, but can put resident concerns on an upcoming agenda.

One speaker, Mitch Fourrier, said he moved to Wylie thinking his children, who have attended school here for several years now, would receive a “conservative education.” The speaker complained about issues surrounding how Diversity and Inclusion meetings were established and carried out and what he thought was lack of transparency within the D&I program. D&I began this year as a non-curriculum program designed to create unity and ensure people of all backgrounds are heard and valued, the News previously reported.

Another speaker, Dawn Shallow, said she did not like the district continuing to impose COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines on students without talking with parents first. The district, upon guidance from the Texas Education Agency, did not make changes to its mask policy after Abbott lifted the mask mandate in early March. Shallow wanted to know why the district didn’t ask parents for their views, explaining she is responsible for her child’s health and that she preferred no masks or social distancing in school and that no chemicals be sprayed in classrooms.

Also at the meeting, the board heard about how the district dealt with COVID-19 pandemic this year and its plans going forward, heard about proposed, updated school district dress codes for students and faculty – no action was taken, as it was just an information item – and approved a missed school days waiver for days missed during Feb. 16-19 when the winter storm created havoc, including knocking out power.

By Don Munsch [email protected]