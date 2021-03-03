Wylie East sweeps Raider Invitational

After having to delay the sea­son by one weekend, the Wylie East Raiders baseball team was ready to take the field.

Weather canceled their open­ing contest on Feb. 22, so the Raiders opened the regular season by hosting the Raider Invitational on Feb. 25-27, and came out with four wins.

Wylie East opened the tour­nament last Thursday when they took on Sachse High School in an early morning contest. The bats were asleep early in the morning, as the pitchers shined and the Raiders held on for a 2-1 victory. Cade Adamson led the way for the Raiders, allowing no runs on just two hits through four innings of work. The Mus­tangs were only able to gener­ate those two hits, with Micah Reising throwing three shut-out innings to earn the save for Wy­lie East.

Sachse’s Ryan Ochoa pitched well on the other side, going five innings and allowing two hits in the game. He did a good job of limiting Wylie East’s success. Josh Hollingsworth was able to make a play, however, as his single drove in two runs, which is all the Raiders needed in the game. Sam Harris also had a hit for Wylie East.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]