Storm forces school closings

The winter storm that shut down school in Wylie Indepen­dent School District last week did not happen just because of road conditions.

Other factors came into play, said Ian Halperin, executive di­rector of communications and community relations for the Wylie ISD. School shut down Feb. 16-19. Feb. 15 was already a student holiday.

Superintendent David Vinson has the final say in determin­ing whether school closes or remains open during weather events. In addition to road con­ditions, Vinson also must con­sider electrical power issues and other factors, Halperin said in an email.

“Inclement weather is the primary reason,” Halperin said, noting hazardous road conditions, especially on residential road or even school parking lots. “But we can also have to close due the curtailment of natural gas or electricity for heating of public buildings. Or water issues. After the hail storm (in 2016), we closed for a day to assess damage and give employees time to take care of their homes.”

By Don Munsch • [email protected]