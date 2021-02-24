School becomes shelter as residents were evacuated due to power loss

Gene Bush raved about the treatment she received last week at Burnett Junior High School.

She wasn’t here to visit a student or teacher, though. She stayed at the school when the Wylie ISD teamed up with the city of Wylie to open a shelter at the school after wintry weather and tempera­tures knocked out power in area homes and forced people to seek a place to get warm, eat meals and sleep.

“These people have been absolutely wonderful – every­body,” said Bush, a resident at The Mansions of Wylie, who was accompanied by her dog, friends and her sister in a gym at Burnett. “They just catered to our every need. They’re the sweetest, kindest people I’ve ever seen. … They said they’ll come see us next time – we don’t have to come see them.”

Eighty-eight people were at the shelter, with COVID-19 protocols in place and hand sanitizers and masks avail­able. Most of the people who stayed at the school were res­idents of The Mansions.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]