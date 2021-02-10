Wylie students recognized for musical accomplishment

A dozen Wylie ISD students earned designation as Texas All-State Musicians for the 2020-21 school year, with stu­dents from both Wylie East and Wylie high schools being rec­ognized.

The honor is especially laud­able given that 50,000 students started the Texas Music Educa­tors Association process, said Glenn Lambert, Wylie ISD ex­ecutive director of fine arts.

Some 1,860 students have been named to 2021 All-State organizations (bands, jazz en­sembles, orchestras, mariachi ensemble, and choirs), the dis­trict stated in a news release. Given this year’s unique chal­lenges with the pandemic, students earning this honor reflected their extraordinary commitment and work toward musical excellence, district of­ficials said.

For the full story, see the Feb. 10 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]