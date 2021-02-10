Wylie students recognized for musical accomplishment

A dozen Wylie ISD students earned designation as Texas All-State Musicians for the 2020-21 school year, with students from both Wylie East and Wylie high schools being recognized.
The honor is especially laudable given that 50,000 students started the Texas Music Educators Association process, said Glenn Lambert, Wylie ISD executive director of fine arts.
Some 1,860 students have been named to 2021 All-State organizations (bands, jazz ensembles, orchestras, mariachi ensemble, and choirs), the district stated in a news release. Given this year’s unique challenges with the pandemic, students earning this honor reflected their extraordinary commitment and work toward musical excellence, district officials said.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]