Support, mentoring key for teachers

Editor’s note: Second in a series on Wylie ISD’s recruiting and retention program.
Teachers stand in front of a class and communicate lessons each day to students, but as Davis Intermediate School English/language arts teacher Susan Wood can attest,
teachers also teach their fellow teachers.
Wood has mentored a teacher, Dean Latta, at Davis and he in turn has helped her with computer skills. The two teachers were among around two dozen or so Wylie ISD teachers – both new hires and veterans – along with some campus administrators interviewed recently by the News about their jobs and the mentoring program and recruiting and retention program. Teachers included first-year teachers and veterans, who include campus mentors. Mentoring is part of the recruiting and retention program.
Educators said they appreciate both the mentoring and recruiting and retention program.
For the full story, see the Feb. 10 issue or subscribe online.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]