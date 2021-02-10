Support, mentoring key for teachers

Editor’s note: Second in a series on Wylie ISD’s recruiting and retention program.

Teachers stand in front of a class and communicate lessons each day to students, but as Davis Intermediate School En­glish/language arts teacher Su­san Wood can attest,

teachers also teach their fel­low teachers.

Wood has mentored a teacher, Dean Latta, at Davis and he in turn has helped her with com­puter skills. The two teachers were among around two dozen or so Wylie ISD teachers – both new hires and veterans – along with some campus adminis­trators interviewed recently by the News about their jobs and the mentoring program and re­cruiting and retention program. Teachers included first-year teachers and veterans, who in­clude campus mentors. Mento­ring is part of the recruiting and retention program.

Educators said they appreci­ate both the mentoring and re­cruiting and retention program.

For the full story, see the Feb. 10 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]