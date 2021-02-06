Saturday, 6 February, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
State reports seven COVID deaths, 288 new Collin County cases today, Saturday

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News
We ❤ our new issue. We hope you do as well!This month's Southeast issue of In &Around Magazine is all about LOVE....Love of a daughter/friend who left a legacy of kindness, Longtime love celebrated by a couple married 70 years, Love of recipes made with chocolate, Love of pets.... plus so much more!etypeservices.com/SWF/LocalUser/Inandaround1//Magazine377305/Full/index.aspx?II=377305 ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email