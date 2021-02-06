State reports seven COVID deaths, 288 new Collin County cases today, Saturday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Feb 6.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed seven deaths and 288 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 65,160 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 4,121 active cases and a total of 61,039 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 625 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 374 are hospitalized with COVID-19, 31 fewer than yesterday.

A decrease of 302 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 9,957 of which 2,683 cases, 54 fewer than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]