Trustees collect praise

Wylie ISD educators, like school personnel everywhere, have faced numerous challeng­es in this year of COVID-19.

At the regular monthly Wy­lie ISD board meeting on Jan. 25, Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson told board mem­bers how much he appreciated their support during these tough times. January was School Board Appreciation Month.

Vinson said there have been no calm waters this year, de­scribing how educators never knew when they would encoun­ter sharks or some other hurdle, using an oceanic metaphor to make his point.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]