Housing development to bring more than 4,000 homes to eastern Collin County

A new housing develop­ment will bring more than 4,000 homes north of the Wylie area in the next several years.

Elevon development will be built partially in Lavon, with most homes being built in the county. John Marlin, CEO of MA Partners LLC in Dallas, which is doing the development, said work on the development began here years ago.

“After we started looking at it and looking at the market and with Wylie building out, it just seems to be … a logical step,” Marlin said about Ele­von, noting that families have to live somewhere. “And so, we’re excited about the area.”

He said 4,700 homes have been targeted as the number for the development, but he is not sure the development will get to that number once schools and amenities are fig­ured in. A business park also is being considered, and other kinds of services are being ex­plored for a community such as this, he said. The develop­ment will have a little over 1,500 acres, Marlin said.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]