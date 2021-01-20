District, students pleased with progress of diversity program

The Wylie ISD began a Di­versity and Inclusion program this year, a non-curriculum pro­gram designed to create unity and ensure people of all back­grounds are heard and valued.

And this first year centered on multiple goals: Listening, learning and getting a feel for strengths, weaknesses and op­portunities and being strategic and intentional moving forward, said Reggie Bibb, district direc­tor of D&I.

In Wylie ISD, one person on each campus is assigned as the D&I Liaison. The program seeks “to actively provide stu­dents and staff with an environ­ment free from discrimination and/or harassment based on of their race, religion, gender iden­tity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, age, or any other basis prohibited by law under Wylie ISD School Board Policy FFH (Local),” according to information stated on the Di­versity and Inclusion page on the district website. The pro­gram wants to ensure everyone has a voice, place and is seen, heard and valued in the school district and community, Bibb said. Unity is a goal of the D&I program.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]