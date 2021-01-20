District, students pleased with progress of diversity program

The Wylie ISD began a Diversity and Inclusion program this year, a non-curriculum program designed to create unity and ensure people of all backgrounds are heard and valued.
And this first year centered on multiple goals: Listening, learning and getting a feel for strengths, weaknesses and opportunities and being strategic and intentional moving forward, said Reggie Bibb, district director of D&I.
In Wylie ISD, one person on each campus is assigned as the D&I Liaison. The program seeks “to actively provide students and staff with an environment free from discrimination and/or harassment based on of their race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, age, or any other basis prohibited by law under Wylie ISD School Board Policy FFH (Local),” according to information stated on the Diversity and Inclusion page on the district website. The program wants to ensure everyone has a voice, place and is seen, heard and valued in the school district and community, Bibb said. Unity is a goal of the D&I program.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]