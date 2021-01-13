Over 6,000 vaccines coming to Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Service (DSHS) committed to send 6,975 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Collin County next week.

Conversations between Collin County officials and DSHS Tuesday, Jan. 12 confirmed Collin County Health Care Services and local city and ISD partners were ready to administer 2,000 vaccines doses per day.

With a partnership with private sector facilities, CCHCS can increase to 6,000 doses per day per location.

CCHCS officially requested 10,000 doses immediately and 14,000 doses for the week of Jan. 18. For each subsequent week, 42,000 doses were requested.

DSHS confirmed the following vaccine shipments for Collin County next week: 2,000 doses to CCHCS; 2,000 to the McKinney Fire Department; 2,000 doses to the Allen Fire Department. An additional 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will go to a local hospital, not yet identified.

CCHCS staff will began contacting individuals from the vaccine wait list to begin schedule appointments for next week.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]