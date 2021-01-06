P&Z Commission turns down zoning request

The Wylie Planning & Zoning Commission in a unanimous (5-0) vote on Tuesday denied a request for a change in zoning for an area in the 400 North Ballard Avenue for a new apartment complex.

The proposal asks to change the zoning from an agricultural district to multifamily development in the 400 block of North Ballard Avenue. The P&Z’s vote now goes to the city council, which will consider the matter, and passage of the zoning change would require a super-majority of council members – five of seven – to vote in favor.

Around 60 people attended the meeting, and 16 people spoke in the public hearing, with all of them expressing some of kind of opposition. Traffic increase on Ballard was one issue cited repeatedly among speakers opposed to the complex. The applicant and architect spoke to the commission about the complex.

The proposal is for 94 units, to be located at 417, 419 and 425 N. Ballard Ave., at the North Ballard Avenue and railroad crossing. There are two three-story buildings in the proposal, said Jasen Haskins, planning manager for the city.

He said the property owner – Pilikia ‘Aina LLC – requested the city consider the proposal.

