State reports four COVID deaths, 568 new cases in Collin County today, Saturday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for today, January 2.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed four deaths and 568 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 44,734 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 4,699 active cases and a total of 40,035 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 377 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 519 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of six since yesterday.

A decrease of 162 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 12,319 of which 3,714 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 29 less than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]