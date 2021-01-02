Saturday, 2 January, 2021
State reports four COVID deaths, 568 new cases in Collin County today, Saturday

#UPDATE - As of 12/31, Sonya is #stillmissing. Please continue to share and pray for her safe return.
#MISSING -- Sonya Carter-Cruze, 15 yrs old, went missing on September 22, 2020. She was last seen in Carrollton, Texas.

If you have any information, please call Dallas Police Department at 214-744-4444; Case #169146-2020 or CALL / TEXT our TipLine at 888-512-1052

NCMEC #: 1402188

Please SHARE Sonya’s poster and PRAY for her safe return!

#4theONEfound #FindSonyaCC

Ranch Hands Rescue Poiema Foundation Poiema Denton Traffick911 National Center for Missing & Exploited Children C7 Human Trafficking Coalition ... See MoreSee Less

