Vaccine available in limited supply

Collin County Health Care Services began offering the coronavirus vaccine to any person in Collin County on Dec. 31 meeting the DSHS definition for Phase 1A or 1B. By the end of the day, approximately 525 of the 1,000 doses had been administered.

At the time of this writing, there are over 700 persons on the vaccine waitlist.

Officials have not been provided a timetable for future doses but will resume vaccination as soon as additional doses are received.

Due to the limited number of doses, residents should call ahead and schedule an appointment.

In Wylie, vaccine providers are SandsRX and the Wylie Fire Station No. 3 and Brookshire’s Pharmacy in Farmersville.

For more information on the coronavirus vaccine distribution plan, visit dshs.texas.gov.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]