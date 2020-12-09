Wylie preps for high-powered Rockwall offense

After a crazy, tumultuous season due to COVID-19, Wylie did find some normalcy. Just like in years past, a strong second-half performance led the Pirates into the playoffs, where they’ll take on Rockwall.
Wylie, now 3-5 on the year with a 3-3 district record, enters the playoffs as the no. 2 seed in region one from District 9-6A. They’re preparing for the high-octane attack that led Rockwall to a district championship.
The Yellowjackets, 9-1 and a perfect 6-0 in district, have state title aspirations. The game against Wylie looks like a mismatch on paper, but head coach Jimmy Carter feels confident ahead of the game after winning three games in a row.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]