Wylie preps for high-powered Rockwall offense

After a crazy, tumultuous season due to COVID-19, Wy­lie did find some normalcy. Just like in years past, a strong second-half performance led the Pirates into the playoffs, where they’ll take on Rock­wall.

Wylie, now 3-5 on the year with a 3-3 district record, en­ters the playoffs as the no. 2 seed in region one from Dis­trict 9-6A. They’re prepar­ing for the high-octane attack that led Rockwall to a district championship.

The Yellowjackets, 9-1 and a perfect 6-0 in district, have state title aspirations. The game against Wylie looks like a mismatch on paper, but head coach Jimmy Carter feels con­fident ahead of the game after winning three games in a row.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]